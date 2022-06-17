GLIDE
Tuesday, June 21
Glide School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, June 22
Glide School Board Work Session — 4 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, June 21
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. brranchlreb@gmail or 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 21
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 20
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 20
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 21
Douglas County Industrial Development Board Meeting — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. Space is limited. 541-672-6728 ext. 302 or j.tidrick@ccdbusiness.com.
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jun 20
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, June 21
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, June 20
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, June 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second Reading Ordinance #682022. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
