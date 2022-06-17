GLIDE

Tuesday, June 21

Glide School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.

Wednesday, June 22

Glide School Board Work Session — 4 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Includes Executive Session per 192.660 (2) (a). 541-496-3521.

LOOKINGGLASS

Tuesday, June 21

Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. brranchlreb@gmail or 541-680-6702.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, June 21

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, June 20

Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Monday, June 20

Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday, June 21

Douglas County Industrial Development Board Meeting — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. Space is limited. 541-672-6728 ext. 302 or j.tidrick@ccdbusiness.com.

Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, Jun 20

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.

Tuesday, June 21

Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.

WINSTON

Monday, June 20

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.

Tuesday, June 21

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second Reading Ordinance #682022. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.