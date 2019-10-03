DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Oct. 3
Hearings Officer Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda includes Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP, referral by the Planning Director, for a request for a Conditional Use Permit and a Utility Facility Necessary for Public Service. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Oct. 7
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 N.E. Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, Oct. 10
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 7
Sutherlin School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E, Central Ave. 541-459-2228
TENMILE
Monday, Oct. 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
City of Winston Park Board Workshop — Noon, City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Public welcome. 541-679-6739.
City of Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Public welcome. 541-679-6739.
