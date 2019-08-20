DRAIN

Monday, Aug. 26

North Douglas School District Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High Schoo Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

GLIDE

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Intake Plant, 111 NW Pine St., Oakland. Meeting will continue at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. at 6:30 p.m. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Reedsport City Council Special Session — 4 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

Monday. Aug. 26

Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., Conference Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.

Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., Room 310, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.

Monday, Aug. 26

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.

WINSTON

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.

Winston Traffic & Public Safety Committee — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

City of Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

