CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 9
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 7
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 7
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Meeting also available electronically. Find meeting info at bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Meeting also available electronically. Find meeting info at bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Meeting also available electronically. Find meeting info at bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, June 9
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 7
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, June 8
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 pm, via a virtual phone conference format. Contact seniors@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-3677 for meeting details.
Wednesday, June 9
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., held virtually. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 8
Calapooia Fire District Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, June 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, June 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, June 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
