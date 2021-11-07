CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Nov. 8
Days Creek Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., DCRFD Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Public is welcome. 541-825-3216.
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Nov. 8
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 8
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 3:30 p.m., bit.ly/3CIAZQV. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Reedsport Parks & Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting info at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Monday, Nov. 8
Riddle City Council — 6 p.m. Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 8
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available electronically at bit.ly/3CKUuss. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Nov. 8
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available vat bit.ly/3GJbscR. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
