ELKTON
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., held electronically. Contact city hall for meeting info. 541-584-2547 or cityofelkton@cascadeaccess.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Myrtle Creek City Council Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 7
Oakland Public Library Board Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Also available via Zoom, email libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for info. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. Also available virtually; contact allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us for meeting link. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 7
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Reedsport Parks & Beautifucation Committee/Tree Board — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 7
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3lcAqIZ. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info at rusa-or.org. In person attendees will be required to always wear a mask when inside the building. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Health, Nursing and Science Center Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 5 p.m., Health, Nursing and Science Center Room 103, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Yoncalla City Council Special Meeting — 5 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.