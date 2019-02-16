DRAIN
Sunday, Feb. 17
North Douglas School District No. 22 Special Meeting of the Board of Directors (Executive Session) — 9:30 a.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
Monday, Feb. 18
North Douglas School District No. 22 Special Meeting of the Board of Directors (Executive Session) — 9:30 a.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Elkton School District Site Council — 4 p.m., Elkton Grade School Library, 15656 State Highway 38, Elkton. 541-584-2228 ext. 226.
GARDINER
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange. 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 18
Oakland Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 20
The Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Douglas County Industrial Development Broad — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Housing Subcommittee and HTAG Joint Meeting — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
City of Roseburg Economical Development Commission — 3 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Early Learning Hub Governance Council — 4:30 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas Education Service District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4753.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 18
Sutherlin School District 130 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Thursday, Feb. 21
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 18
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Winston — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
