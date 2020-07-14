CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, July 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at www.bit.ly/2BXEn0t. 541-445-2131.
OAKLAND
Monday July 20
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 P.M., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 15
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 15
Riddle School District Board Meeting— 7 p.m., 401 First Street. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 15
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council’s Housing Subcommittee — Noon, via virtual conference. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Masks required. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., public access via www.cityofroseburg.org, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. info@cityofroseburg.org.
Thursday, July 16
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — noon, Bay Cities Ambulance Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 54-440-4289.
Tuesday, July 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required for meeting. 541-440-4394.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 22
Winston Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
