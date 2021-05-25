DRAIN
Wednesday, May 26
North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Thursday, May 27
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Contract Review Board Meeting — 9 a.m., Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority office, 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 25
Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 26
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at youtu.be/KskcuxmGIXI. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, May 27
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors and Budget Committee Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 26
Winston-Dillard School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.