CANYONVILLE
Friday, May 1
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., main station, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held by phone and online. To connect by phone 978-990-5000; access Code: 601032. To connect by smartphone or computer: www.bit.ly/2ViEQBd; meeting ID: glidefireboardmeeting. Submit written communications by email to glidefire@glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 5
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 29
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 4
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 29
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Meeting log in information available at www.bit.ly/3eXks09. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, April 30
Phoenix Charter School Board — 5 p.m., via Zoom. Visit www.bit.ly/2yM6wWc for meeting information. Members of the public may submit their input in advance by emailing clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com prior to noon April 30.
TENMILE
Monday, May 4
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. Meeting will adhere to the social distancing guidelines established by the Governor. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 30
City of Winston Budget Committee — 7 p.m., held via teleconference. To participate call: 541-672-9421; access code: 172 663 426. Public is invited; public comments will not be heard.
Saturday, May 2
City of Winston Budget Committee — 10 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Limited space available to accommodate the public on a first come, first served basis. To participate by phone call: 541-672-9421; access code: 300502. Email any questions or remarks for the committee’s consideration to Mark.Bauer@cityofWinston.org by 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.