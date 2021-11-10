OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Monday, Nov. 15
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting info at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Whipple Fine Arts Gallery, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually at facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Nov. 15
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
