CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Mar. 11
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Mar. 11
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Mar. 11
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Monday, Mar. 11
Glide School District 12 Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide School District Office, 301 Glide Loop Drive. 541-496-3521.
GREEN
Monday, Mar. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Monday, Mar. 11
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Mar. 12
City of Reedsport Traffic Safey Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave, Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Mar. 11
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Mar. 11
Douglas County Transportation District — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 6:30 p.m. special meeting, 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Mar. 12
Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-3675.
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4 p.m. executive session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting, Bonnie J Ford Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Thursday, Mar. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Mar. 11
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Mar. 11
Winston Park Board — 6:30 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices.
Information: 541-957-4218.
