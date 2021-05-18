CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, May 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
DRAIN
Wednesday, May 19
North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.
Monday, May 24
North Douglas School District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Regular meeting followed by executive session. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, May 19
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1801.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 19
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 18
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 19
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Tuesday, May 18
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, May 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District, 401 First Ave. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 18
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 653, 2830 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Social distancing and mask measures will be enforced. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, May 19
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, May 20
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. Masks and social distancing required. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Community Conference Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 18
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856, ext. 234.
WINSTON
Tuesday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 18
Yoncalla City Council Executive Session — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.