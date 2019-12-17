CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Dec. 19
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GARDINER
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Gardiner Sanitary District — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-1989.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, Dec. 23
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fire Dept. No. 2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building and Sites Committee — 11:30 p.m., District Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., District Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
City of Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Dec. 23
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Dec. 17
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Friday, Dec. 20
Roseburg/Douglas PAC — 6 p.m., WInston City Hall, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-440-4289.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
