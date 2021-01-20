CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 21
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
Monday, Jan. 25
North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, , 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also held electronically and via teleconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 21
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 25
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Also available via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.