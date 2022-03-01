Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a surgical mask or KN95 mask (masks will be provided) and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 1
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, March 1
Oakland City Council Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. Per ORS 192.660(2)(e). 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Regular Session — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 7
Reedsport City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m, bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, March 1
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Justice Reinvestment Subcommittee — 10 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Wednesday, March 2
Douglas County Risk Management Committee Executive Session — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-440-4405.
TENMILE
Monday, March 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m, Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, March 1
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, March 7
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 8
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
