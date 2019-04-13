GARDINER
Tuesday, April 16
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 17
Glide School Board Executive Session — 7 p.m., Glide High School library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
GREEN
Thursday, April 18
Roberts Creek Water District — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, April 16
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, April 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, April 16
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 15
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, April 16
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 17
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 15
City of Reedsport Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 15
Roseburg City Council Executive Session — 6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-459-6866.
Tuesday, April 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.
City of Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, April 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, April 18
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 15
Sutherlin School District 130 Executive Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
City of Sutherlin Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. Budget review may be continued to Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 if needed. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, April 16
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, April 15
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.n., Fire Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Tuesday, April 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
