Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 15
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Douglas County Fair Board Agenda — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 4 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug 15
Sutherlin School District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin 541-459-2228.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 15
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 15
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
