GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m. Contact 541-459-5427 for further info.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Winston Dillard School District Special Session Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Workshop — 10 a.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact 541-679-8467 for telecom code.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
