Public Meetings Jun 30, 2022

TILLER Tuesday, July 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.

WINSTON Thursday, July 7 
Winston-Dillard Board Work Session — 7 p.m., Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
