DRAIN
Monday, March 15
North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.
North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, March 16
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 15
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. Meeting includes public hearing for fence variance 21-01. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, March 11
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Friday, March 12
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Monday, March 15
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 1 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Wednesday, March 17
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, March 16
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
WINSTON
Monday, March 15
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Meeting includes public hearing regarding Ordinance No. 21-693. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
