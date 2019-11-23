DRAIN
Monday, Nov. 25
North Douglas School Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main Street. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Nov. 25
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 25
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Courtroom 402, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.