ELKTON
Thursday, April 14
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. cityofelkton@cascadeaccess.com or 541-584-2547.
Monday, April 18
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m. Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, April 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.
MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, April 18
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, April 19
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 13
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. Per ORS 192.660 (2)(h). 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Monday, April 18
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 13
Reedsport School District Monthly Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Available virtually at meet.google.com/ovw-pzuq-eyv. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 13
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Eastwood Elementary School Cafeteria, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Jsg5Iq. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, April 19
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, April 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin.The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Thursday, April 14
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, April 18
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, April 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.