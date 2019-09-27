Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.