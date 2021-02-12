GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 15
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Space limited. Contact 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 1 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 3 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000, enter #554571. 541-679-8467.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.