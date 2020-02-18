CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 24
North Douglas School District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Executive sessions closed to the public. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 24
Elkton Charter Council — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228. www.elkton.k12.or.us
GARDINER
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Gardiner Sanitary District — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-1989.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Glendale School District Board — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Port of Umpqua Work Session, 5:30 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, Feb. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Riddle School District — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
City of Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Feb. 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting/Workshop — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 18
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Winston/Dillard General Obligation Bond Advisory Committee — 6:30 p.m., Douglas High School Library, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.