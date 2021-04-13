KELLOGG
Wednesday, April 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing and face masks coverings will be required. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 13
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 13
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 14
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 14
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., available to the public virtually. Find meeting info at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 15
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., OSU Extension Annex Building, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 13
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, April 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Thursday, April 15
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, April 19
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, April 14
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting info.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, April 13
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
