CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Budget meeting followed by regular board meeting. 541-671-3656.
ELKTON
Monday, April 11
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda and Zoom meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 11
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 11
City of Reedsport Budget Committee — 6:20 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, April 11
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571 .
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Jgtcww. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Meeting proceeded by executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, April 12
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, April 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 11
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3DSjA9X. 541-459-2857.
Tuesday, April 12
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Thursday, April 14
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, April 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
