GLENDALE

Wednesday, July 21

Glendale School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

GLIDE

Wednesday, July 21

Glide School Board Meeting Organizational Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hgihway. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, July 27

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, July 21

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Tuesday, July 27

Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m. City Council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, July 21

Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.

WINSTON

Monday, July 26

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

