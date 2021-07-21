GLENDALE
Wednesday, July 21
Glendale School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 21
Glide School Board Meeting Organizational Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hgihway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 27
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 21
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, July 27
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m. City Council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
WINSTON
Monday, July 26
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.