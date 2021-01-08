CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Jan. 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Jan. 11
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Tuesday, Jan. 12
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Jan. 11
Elkton School District No. 34 School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit www.elkton.k12.or.us for the agenda. 541-584-2228, ext. 200.
GREEN
Monday, Jan. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 South. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
RIDDLE
Monday, Jan. 11
Riddle City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 11
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting and Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Also available via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
