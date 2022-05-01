DAYS CREEK
Monday, May 2
Days Creek Rural Fire District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., DCRFD Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Public welcome. 541-825-3216.
Wednesday, May 4
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296
GLIDE
Monday, May 2
Glide School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.
Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 3
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 2
Reedsport City Council Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available electronically. cdavis@cityofreedsport.org or 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 2
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Online access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, May 3
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Special Meeting — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Wednesday, May 4
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — Noon, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Douglas County School District No. 4 Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg Public Schools District Office, 1419 Valley View Drive. Also available via Zoom. tfarrington@roseburg.k12.or.us or 541-440-4016.
TENMILE
Monday, May 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. Remote access available at 1-516-595-9646. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, May 2
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, May 4
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
