CANYONVILLE
Thursday, Nov. 21
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board Board of Directors — 10 a.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-751-8523.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, Nov. 21
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Nov. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
