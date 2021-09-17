MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 20
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Space limited. Contact 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., DCFD No. 2 Fire Station 653, 2830 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Current State of Oregon regulations and mask measures will be enforced at public meetings. 541-673-5503.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comment should be emailed to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 20
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Sept. 20
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom info. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
