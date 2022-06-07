DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, June 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 8
Glide School Board Work and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, June 8
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 7
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 8
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. Also available via Zoom; contact allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 8
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee and City Tree Board — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave. Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport School District Budget Hearing and School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., School District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Also available virtually at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., Taphoytha Hall, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(d). robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Taphoytha Hall, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Taphoytha Hall, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Hearing and Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Sunnyslope Elementary School Library, 2230 SW Channon Road. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3zliTWt. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 7
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.