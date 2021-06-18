LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, June 22
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Mask required if not vaccinated. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 21
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday June 22
Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 23
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 21
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 21
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, June 21
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, June 23
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 9 a.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
