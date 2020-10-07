CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Oct. 12
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Wednesday, Oct. 7
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting information available at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 12
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Also available electronically. Contact 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us for meeting info or public comments/questions.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting —7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Thursday, Oct. 8
Green Sanitary District — 3 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Staff planning work session. 541-679-7191.
Monday, Oct. 12
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 12
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held virtually, contact 541-671-3691 for info.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 12
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available electronically. Contact d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ext. 207 for meeting details or public comment.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
