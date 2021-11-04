CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
ELKTON
Monday, Nov. 8
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 8
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 3:30 p.m., bit.ly/3CIAZQV. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Reedsport Parks & Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting info at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 8
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available electronically at bit.ly/3CKUuss. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Nov. 8
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available vat bit.ly/3GJbscR. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
