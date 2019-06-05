CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 10
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Budget Meeting — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 12
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, June 5
Douglas County School District #15 Joint Board of Director Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, June 10
Elkton Charter Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, June 10
Green Sanitary District Budget Hearing and Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 5
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Risk Management Committee — 3:45 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 111, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6287.
Monday, June 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, June 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors – 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg, 541-672-1551. Agenda available at www.rusa-or.org.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 11
Calapooia Fire District Budget Approval Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
