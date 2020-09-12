CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Sept. 14
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 14
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., available to the public via Zoom. Contact 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us for meeting info.
GREEN
Monday, Sept. 14
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341
Oakland School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Sept. 14
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. 541-874-2571.
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. Executive session to follow. 541-874-2571.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District Office, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom; call 541-671-3691 for meeting information.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Email info@cityofroseburg.org for public comment. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 14
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 14
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
