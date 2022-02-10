CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 10
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available electrically at bit.ly/3GAtkp9. Submit public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
Monday, Feb. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Feb. 14
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 14
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton Grade School Gymnasium, 15656 State Highway 38. Also via Zoom; meeting info and agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Thursday, Feb. 10
Oakland Board of Education Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Contact Allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 14
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 2 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Connect via phone at 1-253-215-8782; meeting ID: 882 5865 9119; passcode: 095949. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Held in person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Feb. 10
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Monday, Feb. 14
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3rub5gJ. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 14
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Je1bG7. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also available via teleconference: 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
