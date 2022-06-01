Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-0224.
Glide School Board Executive Session — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 1
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday June 6
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Civil Service Commission Meeting — 1 p.m., 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. Video and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
TENMILE
Monday, June 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Budget Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. Remote access available by dialing 1-399-505-8281. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 1
Winston-Dillard Water District Extra Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Monday, June 6
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, June 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
