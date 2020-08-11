ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 13
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing and face masks will be required. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom. Meeting link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Aug. 12
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code: 300502. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Winston Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
