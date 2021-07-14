KELLOGG

Wednesday, July 14

Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.

LOOKINGGLASS

Tuesday, July 20

Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Mask required if not vaccinated. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com

MYRTLE CREEK

Wednesday, July 14

Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.

OAKLAND

Monday, July 19

Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, July 21

Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, July 14

Roseburg Public Schools — 6 p.m., District Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.

Thursday, July 15

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians STAC Committee Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Social Services Office, 2371 NE Stephens St. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Tom Cook at 541-680-8876.

Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Wednesday, July 21

Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4:30 p.m., Tapʰòytʰaʼ Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, July 14

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.

WINSTON

Wednesday, July 14

Winston-Dillard School Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.

Monday, July 19

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

