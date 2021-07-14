KELLOGG
Wednesday, July 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, July 20
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Mask required if not vaccinated. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, July 14
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 19
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 14
Roseburg Public Schools — 6 p.m., District Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, July 15
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians STAC Committee Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Social Services Office, 2371 NE Stephens St. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Tom Cook at 541-680-8876.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, July 21
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4:30 p.m., Tapʰòytʰaʼ Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, July 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 14
Winston-Dillard School Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, July 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
