CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, March 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, March 10
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 3 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing and face masks coverings will be required. 541-459-1548.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 10
Oakland School District Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, March 9
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, March 10
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 1 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440‐4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, March 11
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Friday, March 12
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Monday, March 15
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 1 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, March 10
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 10
Winston Dillard School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, March 15
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Meeting includes public hearing regarding Ordinance No. 21-693. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.