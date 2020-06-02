DRAIN
Tuesday, June 2
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St,. Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, June 8
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7:00 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us by 1 p.m. June 8 with public comment or to request meeting link. 541-584-2228, ext. 226.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, June 2
Oakland City Council Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 3
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
Monday, June 8
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 3
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Monday, June 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Due to social distancing, space is limited. Meeting available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138W, Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
