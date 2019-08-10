CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Aug. 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Aug. 12
Douglas County School District #15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Hwy, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Sunday, Aug. 11
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 1 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Monday, Aug. 12
Gelndale City Council Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Gelndale City Hall, 124 Third St. Not open to the public. 541-832-2106.
Gelndale City Council — 6 p.m., Gelndale City Hall, 124 Third St. Not open to the public. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Monday, Aug. 12
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular district business. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 12
Oakland Board of Education Retreat — 4:30 p.m., City Hall/Washington School Meeting Room, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., City Hall/Washington School Meeting Room, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Aug. 12
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. Executive session to follow. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 6:45 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Closed to the public. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, Aug. 15
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
City of Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 12
Sutherlin City Council and Sutherlin Planning Commission Workshop Joint Meeting — 6 to 8 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 2 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Winston Parks Board — 2 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
