DRAIN
Monday, Oct. 18
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Virtual meeting link available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Oct. 14
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall. 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Variance Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall. 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Monday, Oct. 18
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. Visit reedsport.k12.or.us for meeting info. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., bit.ly/3AxmE8k. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Oct. 18
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., bit.ly/30anlI8. Also available at facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
