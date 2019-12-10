CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Days Creek Charter School K-12 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Dec. 16
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Work Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Dec. 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 336 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Glendale School District No. 77 — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Debt Structure and Budget Implications presentation by Natalya Brown, CFO. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
Roberts Creek Water District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
Monday, Dec. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m. Douglas County Courthouse Room 219,, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fire Dept. No. 2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Dec. 11
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 16
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
