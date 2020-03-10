CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, March 11
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main. 541-680-3118.
DRAIN
Monday, March 16,
North Douglas School District No. 22 — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, March 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, March 11
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office,10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, March 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, March 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 11
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce. Session closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Monday, March 16
Oakland Public Library Special Work Meeting — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Executive session to follow. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. Executive session closed to public. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, March 12
Roberts Creek Water District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Executive session closed to public. 541-679-6451.
Monday, March 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, March 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 11
Winston-Dillard School District Strategic Planning Session — 5:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Budget Board Work/Training — 6:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Monday, March 16
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, March 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 10
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
