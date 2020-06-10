CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, June 15

Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.

CANYONVILLE

Wednesday, June 10

Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. Regular board meeting to follow. 541-680-3118.

ELKTON

Thursday, June 11

Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

City of Elkton Budget & State Revenue Sharing Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

KELLOGG

Wednesday, June 10

Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Substation No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. 541-459-1548.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, June 10

Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting information at www.oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, June 17

Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, June 10

Roseburg Public Schools Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting information. 541-440-4015.

Thursday, June 11

Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.

Monday, June 15

Umpqua Public Transportation District Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Due to social distancing, space is limited. Meeting available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.

Tuesday, June 16

Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.

Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Please RSVP to 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com to attend, as seating will be limited per social distancing requirements and guidelines.

Wednesday, June 17

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, June 10

FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.

Thursday, June 11

Special Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 4 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

WINSTON

Monday, June 15

Winston City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also held via teleconference at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.

Tuesday, June 16

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Available via teleconference at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. Meeting include budget hearing and executive session. 541-679-8467.

