CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 15
Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. Regular board meeting to follow. 541-680-3118.
ELKTON
Thursday, June 11
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
City of Elkton Budget & State Revenue Sharing Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, June 10
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Substation No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. 541-459-1548.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 10
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting information at www.oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 10
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting information. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, June 11
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, June 15
Umpqua Public Transportation District Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Due to social distancing, space is limited. Meeting available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, June 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Please RSVP to 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com to attend, as seating will be limited per social distancing requirements and guidelines.
Wednesday, June 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, June 10
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Thursday, June 11
Special Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 4 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, June 15
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also held via teleconference at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, June 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Available via teleconference at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. Meeting include budget hearing and executive session. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
